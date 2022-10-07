Jmac Enterprises LLC Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 151.6% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $87.44 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.98 and a 200-day moving average of $88.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.