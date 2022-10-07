JOANN Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 8,243 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,658% compared to the average volume of 469 call options.

JOANN Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.06). JOANN had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JOANN will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

JOANN Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JOAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JOANN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at JOANN

In other JOANN news, Director Equity Investors Cf L.P Green sold 7,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $65,855.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,280 shares in the company, valued at $499,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,139 shares of company stock worth $68,445 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOANN

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JOANN by 86.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in JOANN by 141.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JOANN by 4.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of JOANN by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JOANN by 22.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

