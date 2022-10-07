John R. Moore Sells 4,730 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $46,164.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of EWTX stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $551.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 13.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 23.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Edgewise Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

