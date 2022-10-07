John Wasson Sells 1,500 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) CEO John Wasson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $165,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,469.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Wasson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, John Wasson sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $264,425.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $114.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ICF International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $423.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.49 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 12.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ICF International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in ICF International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 158,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 23,999 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in ICF International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in ICF International by 5.1% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 251,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in ICF International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 103,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $121.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

