John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 180 at Berenberg Bank

John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a not rated rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 287.20 ($3.47).

Shares of LON WG opened at GBX 131.75 ($1.59) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 140.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 172.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of £911.50 million and a P/E ratio of -7.92. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of GBX 115.25 ($1.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 255 ($3.08).

In other news, insider David Kemp acquired 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £4,255.02 ($5,141.40). Insiders acquired a total of 2,971 shares of company stock valued at $455,602 over the last quarter.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

