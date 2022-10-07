Johnson Controls International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 19,207 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,963% compared to the typical daily volume of 931 call options.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 1.7 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.99. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,620,000 after acquiring an additional 825,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,175,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,118,000 after acquiring an additional 820,214 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

