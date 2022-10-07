Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,987.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,700.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $120.30 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.84, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.93.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,196 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

