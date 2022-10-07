Joke Community ($JOKE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15,088.00

Joke Community ($JOKE) traded down 36.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Joke Community token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Joke Community has a market cap of $2,304.63 and approximately $15,088.00 worth of Joke Community was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Joke Community has traded down 38.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003214 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Joke Community Profile

Joke Community was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Joke Community’s total supply is 7,350,000,000 tokens. Joke Community’s official website is joke.community. Joke Community’s official Twitter account is @jokecommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joke Community Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joke Community ($JOKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Joke Community has a current supply of 7,350,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joke Community is 0.00000031 USD and is down -4.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joke.community/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joke Community directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joke Community should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joke Community using one of the exchanges listed above.

