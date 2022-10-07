JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of JOYY from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

JOYY Stock Performance

Shares of YY opened at $29.06 on Thursday. JOYY has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.51.

JOYY Cuts Dividend

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.45. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 2.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JOYY will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOYY

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JOYY by 26.3% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after buying an additional 308,212 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter worth $1,062,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 784,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,827,000 after acquiring an additional 22,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of JOYY by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. 43.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

Further Reading

