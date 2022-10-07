JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €65.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($57.14) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €61.42 ($62.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €63.36 and a 200-day moving average of €61.91. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($132.30).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

