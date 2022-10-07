JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $153.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Tesla to $33.33 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Tesla from $123.33 to $126.67 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $391.67 to $366.67 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $283.33 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Tesla from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $287.87.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $238.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $740.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 12-month low of $206.86 and a 12-month high of $414.50.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total transaction of $2,770,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,278,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total transaction of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total transaction of $2,770,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,278,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,500 shares of company stock worth $41,138,505 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tesla by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after acquiring an additional 216,282 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,918,804,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Tesla by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,418,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,648,999,000 after acquiring an additional 308,731 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

