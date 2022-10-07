JulSwap (JULD) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million

JulSwap (JULD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. JulSwap has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $267,068.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, JulSwap has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003262 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009288 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JulSwap Token Profile

JulSwap was first traded on October 17th, 2020. JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 tokens and its circulating supply is 592,166,808 tokens. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @julswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com. The official message board for JulSwap is justliquidity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulSwap (JULD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JulSwap has a current supply of 799,383,875.3500402 with 592,166,808.131989 in circulation. The last known price of JulSwap is 0.00195676 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $114,360.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://julswap.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

