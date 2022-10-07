Jupiter (JUP) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week

Jupiter (JUP) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Jupiter has a total market cap of $7.67 million and approximately $303,014.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009382 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s genesis date was August 15th, 2020. Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,990,118 coins. The Reddit community for Jupiter is https://reddit.com/r/jupitercrypto/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jup_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jupiter’s official message board is blog.jup.io. The official website for Jupiter is jup.io.

Jupiter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Jupiter has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 999,990,117.92064 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.00777615 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $148,042.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

