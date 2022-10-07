Jurassic Nodes Price Down 66.5% Over Last 7 Days (DINO)

Jurassic Nodes (DINO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Jurassic Nodes has a market capitalization of $780.12 and approximately $30,036.00 worth of Jurassic Nodes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jurassic Nodes token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jurassic Nodes has traded down 66.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003214 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Jurassic Nodes Token Profile

Jurassic Nodes’ launch date was March 5th, 2022. The official website for Jurassic Nodes is jurassicnodes.com. Jurassic Nodes’ official Twitter account is @jurassicnodes.

Buying and Selling Jurassic Nodes

According to CryptoCompare, “Jurassic Nodes (DINO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Jurassic Nodes has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Jurassic Nodes is 0.0057787 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jurassicnodes.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jurassic Nodes directly using U.S. dollars.

