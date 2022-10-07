Juventus Fan Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.49 Million (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (JUV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Juventus Fan Token has a total market cap of $16.87 million and $4.49 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Juventus Fan Token has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One Juventus Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $4.96 or 0.00025349 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Juventus Fan Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009300 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Juventus Fan Token

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,399,823 coins. The official message board for Juventus Fan Token is medium.com/socios. Juventus Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/juventus. Juventus Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Juventus Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokens are generally assets that can represent proof of ownership or even membership. As tokens are already being used for a wide range of purposes, many specialized blockchains have been developed with native intent to support tokens, the most common of which is currently Ethereum and their ERC standard tokens. Socios.com is an app for football (soccer) fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support by acquiring club-specific Fan tokens.Chiliz ($CHZ) is an ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum blockchain that serves as the digital currency for the chiliZ and Socios.com platform. In launching their platform, alongside other sports blockchain ventures, a new category of token has emerged — the Fan Token. Once onboard the Socios.com platform, yet to-be-announced club partners host what has been called a Fan Token Offering (FTO). Fans must purchase $CHZ via a cryptocurrency exchange in order to acquire Fan Tokens. These tokens — which are specific to a team or club — are a finite, digital asset that provide access to an encrypted ledger of voting and membership rights ownership.Established in 1897, Juventus FC has become a powerhouse in both Serie A and international competition. As of 2020, the club boasts 50 domestic and 11 international titles. The 2 time UEFA Champions League winners – a twin highlight of their many accolades – have a reputation for aggressive expansion and growth, as well as being a consistent threat on the pitch season in and season out.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juventus Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juventus Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Juventus Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juventus Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.