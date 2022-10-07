K-Tune Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $552,094.86 (KTT)

K-Tune (KTT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last seven days, K-Tune has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. K-Tune has a total market cap of $552,094.86 and $136,232.00 worth of K-Tune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One K-Tune token can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get K-Tune alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003278 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010896 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009353 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

K-Tune Token Profile

K-Tune launched on June 18th, 2019. K-Tune’s total supply is 4,637,342,479 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,146,771 tokens. The official website for K-Tune is www.k-tune.org. The official message board for K-Tune is medium.com/@k_tune. K-Tune’s official Twitter account is @KTuneofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling K-Tune

According to CryptoCompare, “K-Tune (KTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. K-Tune has a current supply of 4,637,342,479 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of K-Tune is 0.00798439 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.k-tune.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K-Tune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K-Tune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy K-Tune using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for K-Tune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for K-Tune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.