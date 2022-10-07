Kadena (KDA) Price Hits $1.40 on Major Exchanges

Kadena (KDA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Kadena coin can now be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00007220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kadena has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $278.10 million and approximately $9.53 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,047,245 coins. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kadena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kadena (KDA) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate KDA through the process of mining. Kadena has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 198,047,245.19819 in circulation. The last known price of Kadena is 1.4184709 USD and is down -3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $7,954,270.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kadena.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

