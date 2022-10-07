KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Needham & Company LLC

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.58. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $18.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.56.

Insider Transactions at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. Research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $26,883.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,174,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 1,863.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 812,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 771,435 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,086,883 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 589,869 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 874,197 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,886,000 after acquiring an additional 462,260 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,132,442 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 307,092 shares during the period.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

