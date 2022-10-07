KARMA (KARMA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.34 Million

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. KARMA has a total market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $2.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009375 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @karmaapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. The Reddit community for KARMA is https://reddit.com/r/karmaeos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KARMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KARMA (KARMA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the EOS platform. KARMA has a current supply of 8,462,823,687.0505 with 5,450,532,380.7923 in circulation. The last known price of KARMA is 0.00062913 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.karmaapp.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

