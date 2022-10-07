Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $252.07.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $186.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $218.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.31. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $278.25.

Insider Activity at Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.59, for a total value of $267,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.59, for a total transaction of $267,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.46, for a total value of $1,217,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,651,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,296,303 over the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 547.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 32.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $201,000.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

See Also

