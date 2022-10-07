Karus Starter (KST) One Day Volume Tops $88,393.00

Karus Starter (KST) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Karus Starter token can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Karus Starter has a total market cap of $10,460.66 and $88,393.00 worth of Karus Starter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Karus Starter has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Karus Starter alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00020338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00267968 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001325 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002959 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003482 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Karus Starter Profile

Karus Starter (CRYPTO:KST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2021. Karus Starter’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,205,833 tokens. The official website for Karus Starter is karusstarter.com. The official message board for Karus Starter is karusstarter.medium.com. Karus Starter’s official Twitter account is @karusstarter and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Karus Starter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Karus Starter (KST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Karus Starter has a current supply of 60,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Karus Starter is 0.00476921 USD and is up 4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $18,217.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://karusstarter.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karus Starter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karus Starter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karus Starter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Karus Starter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karus Starter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.