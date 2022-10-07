KAWAII 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $21,229.00 (KAWAII)

KAWAII (KAWAII) traded 38.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One KAWAII token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KAWAII has a total market capitalization of $14,067.34 and $21,229.00 worth of KAWAII was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KAWAII has traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145752 BTC.

KAWAII Token Profile

KAWAII’s genesis date was June 25th, 2022. KAWAII’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for KAWAII is kawaiibsc.io. KAWAII’s official Twitter account is @kawaiibsc.

KAWAII Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KAWAII (KAWAII) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KAWAII has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KAWAII is 0 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $14.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kawaiibsc.io/.”

