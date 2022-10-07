KBC Group NV Acquires 332,441 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332,441 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $33,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $196,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 113.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,622,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,238.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $4,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,128,186 shares in the company, valued at $149,027,514.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,238.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 103,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,964,708 and have sold 403,500 shares valued at $15,281,850. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.14 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

