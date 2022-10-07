KBC Group NV Buys 22,084 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,851 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American Express were worth $37,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $142.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.64. The stock has a market cap of $106.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.