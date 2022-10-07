KBC Group NV Buys 640,599 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 318.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841,449 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 640,599 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.10% of Fortinet worth $47,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 89,820 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,750,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTNT stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.81.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.96.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

