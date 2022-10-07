KBC Group NV Buys 88,712 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 707,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 88,712 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.45% of A. O. Smith worth $38,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 2.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,380,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,008,000 after buying an additional 65,696 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,694,000 after purchasing an additional 227,825 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 16.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,332,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,048,000 after purchasing an additional 330,660 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $174,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Longbow Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average of $58.96. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.