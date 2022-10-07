KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 60,374 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of Blackstone worth $41,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,161,423 shares of company stock worth $86,730,717. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.83.

BX stock opened at $91.61 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.66 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.48.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

