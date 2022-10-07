KBC Group NV Has $33.13 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $33,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $150.97 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.22 and a 200-day moving average of $157.83.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.53.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.