KBC Group NV Has $33.46 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 28,922 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $33,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $479.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $443.64 and a one year high of $677.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $512.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

