KBC Group NV Has $39.24 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

KBC Group NV cut its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,341,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 534,244 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.10% of Kinder Morgan worth $39,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 138,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

