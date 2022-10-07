KBC Group NV Has $44.76 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

KBC Group NV increased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 572,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.32% of Xylem worth $44,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $207,124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 613.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.78.

NYSE XYL opened at $91.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.82. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $134.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

