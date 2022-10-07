KBC Group NV Increases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,913 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $34,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% in the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $426,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $69.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.91. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

