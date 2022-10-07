KBC Group NV Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

KBC Group NV grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,016,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,779 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $42,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

AT&T Trading Down 3.8 %

T opened at $15.32 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.52.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.