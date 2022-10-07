KBC Group NV Sells 3,692 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of Equinix worth $38,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix stock opened at $557.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $649.03 and a 200-day moving average of $673.46. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $555.38 and a 1 year high of $853.42. The company has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 176.39%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $789.06.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

