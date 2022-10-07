KBC Group NV Sells 6,094 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.23% of Principal Financial Group worth $38,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,422 shares of company stock worth $3,462,066 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $78.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.81 and a 200-day moving average of $69.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

