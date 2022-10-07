KBC Group NV Sells 61,094 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 61,094 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.10% of IQVIA worth $40,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,908,173,000 after purchasing an additional 257,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,306,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,510,000 after acquiring an additional 362,541 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 6.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $720,816,000 after acquiring an additional 186,826 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 12.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,181,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $504,402,000 after acquiring an additional 242,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $509,423,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.82.

IQVIA Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of IQV stock opened at $187.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.50 and a 200 day moving average of $217.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.16 and a twelve month high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

