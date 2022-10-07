KCCPAD (KCCPAD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $127,901.45

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One KCCPAD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KCCPAD has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. KCCPAD has a total market cap of $127,901.45 and $9.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00045330 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000593 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001828 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $318.39 or 0.01626420 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00030959 BTC.

KCCPAD Profile

KCCPAD (CRYPTO:KCCPAD) is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2021. KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 tokens. KCCPAD’s official website is kccpad.io. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @kccpad_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KCCPAD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCCPAD (KCCPAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KCCPAD has a current supply of 136,144,011.2. The last known price of KCCPAD is 0.00532513 USD and is down -4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $10.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kccpad.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KCCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KCCPAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KCCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

