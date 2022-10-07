Keanu Inu Trading 0.9% Lower This Week (KEANU)

Keanu Inu (KEANU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. Keanu Inu has a total market cap of $425,927.00 and $9,932.00 worth of Keanu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Keanu Inu has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Keanu Inu token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009326 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Keanu Inu Profile

Keanu Inu was first traded on May 8th, 2021. Keanu Inu’s total supply is 52,488,742,099,401,800 tokens. Keanu Inu’s official Twitter account is @inukeanu. The official website for Keanu Inu is www.keanuinu.finance. The Reddit community for Keanu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/keanuinu.

Keanu Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Keanu Inu (KEANU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Keanu Inu has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Keanu Inu is 0 USD and is down -5.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $116.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.keanuinu.finance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keanu Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keanu Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keanu Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

