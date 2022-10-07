KelVPN (KEL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $290,333.00

KelVPN (KEL) traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One KelVPN coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KelVPN has a market capitalization of $290,333.00 and approximately $32,896.00 worth of KelVPN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KelVPN has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KelVPN

KelVPN’s launch date was March 17th, 2021. KelVPN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. KelVPN’s official Twitter account is @kelvpn and its Facebook page is accessible here. KelVPN’s official website is kelvpn.com.

KelVPN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KelVPN is a decentralized VPN based on the Cellframe Network protocol and realized as a t-dApp in the Cellframe ecosystem and inhabits the first Cellchain (KEL-testnet).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KelVPN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KelVPN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KelVPN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

