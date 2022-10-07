KeyCorp Comments on Ecovyst Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ECVT)

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Ecovyst in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ecovyst’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ecovyst’s FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

ECVT opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 0.84. Ecovyst has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $225.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.39 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ecovyst by 44.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ecovyst by 149.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 179,154 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecovyst by 168.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 429,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 269,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP lifted its stake in Ecovyst by 15.5% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 157,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecovyst news, Director Robert Coxon purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 195,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,969.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ecovyst news, Director Robert Coxon purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 195,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,969.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Koscinski acquired 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $100,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 454,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,415.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 31,400 shares of company stock valued at $274,906. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

