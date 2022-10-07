KeySwap (KEYSWAP) Trading Down 38.2% This Week

KeySwap (KEYSWAP) traded down 23.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. KeySwap has a total market cap of $828.12 and approximately $194,436.00 worth of KeySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KeySwap has traded 38.2% lower against the US dollar. One KeySwap token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About KeySwap

KeySwap’s genesis date was March 24th, 2022. KeySwap’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 tokens. The official website for KeySwap is keyswap.exchange. KeySwap’s official Twitter account is @keyswap_dex and its Facebook page is accessible here. KeySwap’s official message board is t.me/keyswap_chat.

KeySwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KeySwap (KEYSWAP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KeySwap has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KeySwap is 0.00004415 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://keyswap.exchange/.”

