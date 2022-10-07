KickPad (KPAD) Price Down 1.4% This Week

KickPad (KPAD) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. KickPad has a total market cap of $291,592.00 and approximately $28,615.00 worth of KickPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KickPad has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KickPad token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KickPad Token Profile

KickPad’s launch date was March 3rd, 2021. KickPad’s total supply is 203,768,315 tokens. The official message board for KickPad is kickpad.medium.com. KickPad’s official website is thekickpad.com. KickPad’s official Twitter account is @kickpad_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KickPad Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickPad (KPAD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickPad has a current supply of 0. The last known price of KickPad is 0.00140946 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $17,306.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thekickpad.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickPad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickPad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickPad using one of the exchanges listed above.

