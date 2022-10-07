Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KMB. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $112.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.79. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $111.90 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.