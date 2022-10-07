Kin (KIN) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Kin (KIN) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. Kin has a market capitalization of $23.02 million and $352,994.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011329 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009310 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 coins and its circulating supply is 1,952,205,746,150 coins. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kin’s official message board is kin.org/blog. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kin

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin (KIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Kin has a current supply of 9,999,999,195,053.102 with 1,952,205,746,149.6094 in circulation. The last known price of Kin is 0.00001158 USD and is down -2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $350,717.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

