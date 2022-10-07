KingMoney Price Hits $11.36 on Major Exchanges (KIM)

KingMoney (KIM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. KingMoney has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $14,117.00 worth of KingMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KingMoney coin can now be purchased for about $11.36 or 0.00058007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, KingMoney has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009303 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

KingMoney Profile

KingMoney was first traded on August 1st, 2019. KingMoney’s total supply is 573,946,318 coins and its circulating supply is 205,000 coins. KingMoney’s official Twitter account is @kingmoneyio. KingMoney’s official website is kingmoney.io. The official message board for KingMoney is www.facebook.com/kingmoneyio.

Buying and Selling KingMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “KingMoney (KIM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. KingMoney has a current supply of 573,946,318.5 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KingMoney is 11.58401503 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kingmoney.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KingMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KingMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KingMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

