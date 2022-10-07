KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $19.53 Million

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $19.53 million and $956,271.00 worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KLAYswap Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00003583 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KLAYswap Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009316 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s launch date was November 10th, 2020. KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 27,851,345 tokens. The official message board for KLAYswap Protocol is medium.com/klayswap. KLAYswap Protocol’s official website is klayswap.com. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @klayswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KLAYswap Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Klaytn platform. KLAYswap Protocol has a current supply of 27,851,345 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KLAYswap Protocol is 0.7147833 USD and is up 2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $758,444.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayswap.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KLAYswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KLAYswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.