Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives $23.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLPEF. Barclays decreased their target price on Klépierre from €23.00 ($23.47) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Klépierre from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €25.50 ($26.02) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Societe Generale upgraded Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Klépierre alerts:

Klépierre Stock Performance

Klépierre stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. Klépierre has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.02.

About Klépierre

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion on December 31, 2021 and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.