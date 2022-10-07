Klever Price Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (KLV)

Klever (KLV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, Klever has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Klever token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a total market capitalization of $42.02 million and $1.29 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008897 BTC.

About Klever

Klever was first traded on August 28th, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,880,780,407 tokens. Klever’s official message board is klevernews.com. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Klever

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever (KLV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Klever has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,880,780,406.65482 in circulation. The last known price of Klever is 0.00503182 USD and is up 5.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,463,241.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.klever.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

