Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) PT Lowered to €13.10 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.80 ($14.08) to €13.10 ($13.37) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance
KLKNF stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Klöckner & Co SE has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92.
Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile
