Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) PT Lowered to €13.10 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.80 ($14.08) to €13.10 ($13.37) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KLKNF stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Klöckner & Co SE has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

