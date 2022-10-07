Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €13.10 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.10 ($13.37) target price on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.90 ($15.20) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($11.22) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Klöckner & Co SE Price Performance

ETR:KCO opened at €7.21 ($7.35) on Thursday. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of €7.11 ($7.25) and a one year high of €13.50 ($13.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $718.70 million and a PE ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.86.

Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

